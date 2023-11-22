Frasier: Which Super Bowl Champion Plays A Special Role In The Reboot?

One wouldn't expect sports to become a dividing factor between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his ex-wife, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). And yet, in Episode 7 of the "Frasier" reboot series, "Freddy's Birthday," the couple goes to war to impress their sports-loving son when they're both reluctantly invited to Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) party at a local bar.

Frasier and Lilith quickly find themselves in a competition to one-up each other by getting their child the perfect birthday gift. Frasier gets his son a pen once owned by J.D. Salinger, while Lilith seemingly gets their son an ordinary football. But then she walks up to a nondescript man at the bar and taps him on the shoulder. The fellow pushes back his hoodie and reveals himself as Vince Wilfork.

Freddy's friends freak out while Freddy himself is shocked and overjoyed, and for a good reason: Wilfork is a former New England Patriot and was a part of two of the team's championship starting lineups. Lilith explains that the football player is a client of hers and that she helped him overcome his greatest foe: shyness. With this guest spot, Wilfork joins an esteemed lineup of former sports stars who have graced the "Cheers" universe across multiple spin-off projects.