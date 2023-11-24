What Is Charlie Sheen Doing Now?
Charlie Sheen emerged as a massive Hollywood Star in the '80s, starring in projects like "Platoon," "Wall Street," and "Major League." Arguably his most well-known role came years later when he portrayed Charlie Harper in "Two and a Half Men." Sheen starred in the sitcom from 2003 to 2011, appearing in 178 episodes. The series made Sheen one of the richest actors on television; between May 2010 and May 2011, he made $40 million from "Two and a Half Men."
Now, after a lengthy hiatus, Sheen is returning to television with a small role in the Max series "Bookie." The upcoming comedy is created by Chuck Lorre, indicating that Sheen and the "Two and a Half Men" creator have made amends since their dramatic falling out. "Bookie" stars Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny, a veteran Los Angeles bookie dealing with the impending legalization of legal gambling in California.
Sheen is also set to take part in the forthcoming dramedy series "Ramble On" alongside former "Entourage" stars Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly. The three actors will play themselves as aging Hollywood veterans. The cast is also set to feature Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Mark Cuban, Harvey Guillén, Jamie-Lynn Sigler of "The Sopranos," and John C. McGinley of "Scrubs" fame.
Charlie Sheen has two new shows on the horizon
Charlie Sheen's upcoming projects suggest a period of relative stability for the actor, though it's not exactly a given. Sheen was already a controversial star upon joining the cast of "Two and a Half Men," having made headlines for substance abuse, assault, and soliciting sex workers. The most lucrative chapter of Sheen's career also proved to be the most volatile. During his time on the series, Sheen once again began to spiral. Partway through Season 8, the show went on hiatus so the actor could address his legal and personal issues. However, he refused to enter a rehab facility and fired his sobriety coach and was ousted from "Two and a Half Men" soon after.
Sheen bounced back quickly, starring in the sitcom "Anger Management" from 2012 to 2014. Despite the show's negative reviews, it broke ratings records as the most-watched series debut for FX. Since 2014, Sheen has remained fairly quiet, appearing in episodes of "The Goldbergs" and "Typical Rick." Sheen's upcoming projects, however, suggest that the actor is courting a career renaissance. One of his last on-screen appearances was the 2017 film "9/11," which critics lambasted as offensive and exploitative. Furthermore, viewers took issue with Sheen's involvement, seeing as the actor had previously embraced the 9/11 truther movement.
"Bookie" is set to premiere on Max on November 30 and will consist of eight episodes.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).