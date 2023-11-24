What Is Charlie Sheen Doing Now?

Charlie Sheen emerged as a massive Hollywood Star in the '80s, starring in projects like "Platoon," "Wall Street," and "Major League." Arguably his most well-known role came years later when he portrayed Charlie Harper in "Two and a Half Men." Sheen starred in the sitcom from 2003 to 2011, appearing in 178 episodes. The series made Sheen one of the richest actors on television; between May 2010 and May 2011, he made $40 million from "Two and a Half Men."

Now, after a lengthy hiatus, Sheen is returning to television with a small role in the Max series "Bookie." The upcoming comedy is created by Chuck Lorre, indicating that Sheen and the "Two and a Half Men" creator have made amends since their dramatic falling out. "Bookie" stars Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny, a veteran Los Angeles bookie dealing with the impending legalization of legal gambling in California.

Sheen is also set to take part in the forthcoming dramedy series "Ramble On" alongside former "Entourage" stars Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly. The three actors will play themselves as aging Hollywood veterans. The cast is also set to feature Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Mark Cuban, Harvey Guillén, Jamie-Lynn Sigler of "The Sopranos," and John C. McGinley of "Scrubs" fame.