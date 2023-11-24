Hunter X Hunter Writer Spoiled The Series' Ending Just In Case He Dies

The "Hunter x Hunter" anime that first aired between 2011 and 2014 is a modern-day shonen genre classic. While its final episode works as a definitive conclusion to its story, the comic book by author Yoshihiro Togashi that serves as its source material remains incomplete. Holding up that original manga series' conclusion is the fact that Togashi's pronounced health struggles oftentimes require "Hunter x Hunter" to go on extended breaks. Togashi suffers from chronic back and hip pain, which, at their worst, have rendered him unable to properly sit down in a chair.

Knowing that these health issues may prevent him from ever reaching his planned finale, Togashi shared one possible ending for "Hunter x Hunter" on a talk show that airs on Japan's TV Asahi. If he dies before finishing the manga, he explained, this ending will become canonical.

A translation of Togashi's interview shared by user @pewpiece on X, formerly known as Twitter, circulated widely online among English-speaking fans. It details how, in the event of its creator's death, "Hunter x Hunter" will conclude with the introduction of a new character named Jin, the granddaughter of main protagonist Gon. In this hypothetical scene, she catches a fish called the Lord of the Lake, mirroring Gon doing the very same thing in Chapter 1. However, while Gon looks forward to leaving home as a kid, Jin wants nothing more than to remain on Whale Island like her grandmother and Gon's childhood companion Noko.