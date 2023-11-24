One Star Trek TV Star Never Watched A Single Episode Before Joining The Universe
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" brings together some familiar faces, such as Anson Mount as Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, both of whom were featured on "Star Trek: Discovery." However, there are some new additions to the mythos, and some fans were no doubt ecstatic to see Carol Kane on Star Trek starting with "Strange New Worlds" Season 2. She's a prolific actress, mainly in the comedic realm, but she revealed a secret to Variety upon joining Starfleet.
Kane plays Pelia, a Lanthanite who's the new chief engineer on the Enterprise. That all would've been gibberish to Kane before being cast, as she mentioned how she had never watched "Star Trek" before landing the role. "The science fiction world has not really been attractive to me for some reason. Now that I'm in it, I'm very excited about it. It just wasn't on my path until now," she explained to Variety.
But she's a huge get for the series, as she won multiple Emmys for playing Simka Dahblitz on "Taxi." She has numerous other credits to her name, most notably for "The Princess Bride," "Scrooged," "Addams Family Values," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Kane boldly went where she had never been before with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Who knows where else the role could lead?
Carol Kane still brought comedic sensibilities to her Star Trek role
Pelia was brought onboard the Enterprise for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2. The team needed a new chief engineer following the death of Hemmer (Bruce Horak) toward the end of "Strange New Worlds" Season 1. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers discussed in a behind-the-scenes featurette about how they knew they needed to replace Hemmer but wanted to mess with the formula a bit, "We just got into a discussion as a writers' room about what would be an interesting, very different energy to throw into our cast."
They came up with Pelia, who comes from a race of aliens who look nearly identical to humans but live for thousands of years. They also have a unique way of speaking, which is something Carol Kane came up with. She told Variety, "I wanted her to sound like you don't know where exactly she comes from. There is an elegance and a power to it. It's unique on the ship — nobody else has that accent or whatever it is." The team was all for Kane leading the way with her character, leading to Pelia becoming a standout favorite in "Strange New Worlds."
Kane still gets to flex her comedic muscles, as Pelia is just excited to get to go on adventures after suffering from so much boredom for so long. Hopefully, fans get to see more of Pelia when "Strange New Worlds" returns for Season 3.