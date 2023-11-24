One Star Trek TV Star Never Watched A Single Episode Before Joining The Universe

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" brings together some familiar faces, such as Anson Mount as Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, both of whom were featured on "Star Trek: Discovery." However, there are some new additions to the mythos, and some fans were no doubt ecstatic to see Carol Kane on Star Trek starting with "Strange New Worlds" Season 2. She's a prolific actress, mainly in the comedic realm, but she revealed a secret to Variety upon joining Starfleet.

Kane plays Pelia, a Lanthanite who's the new chief engineer on the Enterprise. That all would've been gibberish to Kane before being cast, as she mentioned how she had never watched "Star Trek" before landing the role. "The science fiction world has not really been attractive to me for some reason. Now that I'm in it, I'm very excited about it. It just wasn't on my path until now," she explained to Variety.

But she's a huge get for the series, as she won multiple Emmys for playing Simka Dahblitz on "Taxi." She has numerous other credits to her name, most notably for "The Princess Bride," "Scrooged," "Addams Family Values," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Kane boldly went where she had never been before with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Who knows where else the role could lead?