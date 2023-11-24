What Is The Olive Theory From How I Met Your Mother - And Does It Work?

Olive branches are historically symbolic of peace or friendship, but in the long-running CBS sitcom, "How I Met Your Mother," the olive represents something more romantic: The prospect of relationship compatibility. In the pilot episode of the comedy, which ran on the network from September 19, 2005, until March 31, 2014, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) introduces the Olive Theory, which suggests that every great couple is made up of one person who loves olives and another who hates them.

Ted shares this piece of anecdotal wisdom during his first date with Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) and he bases it on the example of his two best friends, Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). Lily and Marshall get engaged in the pilot episode of the series, and Ted believes that the Olive Theory helps explain why their relationship is so successful. According to Ted, Lily loves olives and Marshall hates them, and this balance is what makes them so compatible.

The Olive Theory offers a more specific variation on the idea that opposites attract, but the show uses the principle to help illustrate the nature of relationships and to propel the series' narrative. Later in the pilot episode, Ted's friend Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) discloses that Marshall actually does like olives — he just pretends not to so that he can make Lily happy by sharing his olives with her. This suggests that part of what makes up a successful relationship is listening to your partner and compromising when necessary.