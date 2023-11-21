Why Top Gear Was Canceled After Freddie Flintoff's Horrific Car Crash

On November 21, outlets like The Guardian confirmed that the BBC's long-running automotive comedy show — and arguably one of the best British TV shows of all time — "Top Gear" will go on indefinite hiatus. In December of 2022, one of the hosts of its modern-day incarnation, Freddie Flintoff, crashed a car at a high speed on a racetrack the series frequently utilizes. While "Top Gear" has remained off the air in that crash's wake — this episode would have aired in an upcoming Season 34 — the BBC officially announced that there are no plans for its return after representatives for the network returned their findings from a health and safety investigation. The results of that investigation will not become public, but presumably determined that the show cannot continue safely, hence its impact on the series' future.

While "Top Gear" may be no more, the BBC remains committed to employing Flintoff and his now-former co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness in some capacity. "[They] have been at the heart of the show's renaissance since 2019, and we're excited about new projects being developed with each of them. We will have more to say in the near future on this," reads a statement the network circulated. "All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing."