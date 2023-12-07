Frasier Continues To Be Awfully Bad At One Thing

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Reindeer Games"

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is nothing if not a talented fellow. He's a fairly brilliant psychiatrist and charismatic enough to entertain radio listeners and television viewers alike. But everyone's got their faults — even a man as brilliant as Fras. In "Reindeer Games," his love of classical music throws him for a loop when he hires a child-filled chamber orchestra to play at his Christmas party. The kids don't have the expertise that he desires, which drives Frasier to distraction. During the episode's end credit sequence, he can be seen desperately taking matters into his own hands and trying to get the kids to stay on beat by wielding a conductor's baton himself. It doesn't work, and once again, he's left frustrated.

Of course, this isn't the first time Frasier has tried to conduct an orchestra. During Season 7 of "Frasier," in the episode "They're Playing Our Song," the titular psychiatrist is tasked with writing his own jingle for his radio program. Naturally, Frasier takes the entire experience to extremes, insisting on conducting his own orchestra and producing a grandiose tune. It turns into a disaster, of course — but despite that, it wasn't the last time he'd attempt to wield a baton.