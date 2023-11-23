The Suite Life's Phill Lewis Has A Dark Past You Probably Never Knew About
When it comes to stars of beloved kid's shows, fans are far more used to seeing former child stars experience tragedies and scandals as they grapple with their time in the limelight and how predatory the entertainment industry can be. You might not know, though, that Phill Lewis — who starred alongside Cole and Dylan Sprouse on the Disney Channel original series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," as well as its numerous spin-offs — was involved in some seriously dark stuff before his role on the happy, innocent series.
In 1991, Lewis was in a car accident that killed a 21-year-old woman named Isabel Duarte. According to authorities, his blood alcohol level was dangerously high at the time of the crash. A year after the accident, Lewis was convicted of manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in a court of law in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. (Duarte lived in Bethesda, Maryland before her death).
Initially, Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison (along with hundreds of hours of community service and an additional two years' worth of probation), but he managed to impress the judge based on his behavior after his arrest. Before his sentencing, Lewis worked with a theater troupe that traveled to prisons and performed in order to warn inmates about drug abuse. Thanks to this, Lewis only spent one year in prison before being released.
Who did Phill Lewis play on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody?
In case it's been a while since you revisited the "Suite Life" universe, here's a refresher on Phill Lewis' character, Marion Moseby, as well as how he fits into the show as a whole. The original series, which ran from 2005 and 2008 and spanned 87 episodes, focused on Zack and Cody Martin — twins played by real-life identical twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse — who live in the fictional upscale Tipton Hotel in Boston.
Alongside the twins, spoiled hotel heiress London Tipton (Brenda Song), and the hotel's candy-counter girl Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale), Lewis' Marion Moseby is definitely the "straight man" of the group. Whenever Zack and Cody or the others get into mischief — which happens in basically every episode — they end up exasperating poor Mr. Moseby, who takes his job as hotel manager rather seriously.
Ultimately, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" spawned the spin-off "The Suite Life On Deck," and for 57 episodes, Lewis reprised his role as Mr. Moseby. In 2011 he returned to depict Mr. Moseby one last time in the Disney Channel TV film "The Suite Life Movie."
What has Phill Lewis been doing since working on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody?
Even if you've never watched either of the "Suite Life" shows, you've probably seen Phill Lewis before. He's been working steadily in Hollywood for decades, arrest and incarceration notwithstanding. Before booking his role as Marion Moseby, Lewis showed up in short appearances on hits like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Boy Meets World," and "Ally McBeal," and he even showed up as a different authority figure (a middle school principal) on another Disney Channel standout, "Lizzie McGuire."
After ending his tenure as the caretaker of various Tipton properties, Lewis popped up on comedies like "Scrubs" and "How I Met Your Mother," and though he's continued acting, the performer has also stepped behind the camera. He actually started directing while playing Mr. Moseby, helming eight episodes of "Suite Life on Deck," and he's also directed episodes for shows like "2 Broke Girls," "Undateable," "One Day at a Time," the "iCarly" revival, "How I Met Your Father," and even an episode of the Paramount+ reboot of "Frasier." Yes, Lewis was involved in a tragic accident in the 1990s, but he's clearly turned his life around since then.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).