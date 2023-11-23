The Suite Life's Phill Lewis Has A Dark Past You Probably Never Knew About

When it comes to stars of beloved kid's shows, fans are far more used to seeing former child stars experience tragedies and scandals as they grapple with their time in the limelight and how predatory the entertainment industry can be. You might not know, though, that Phill Lewis — who starred alongside Cole and Dylan Sprouse on the Disney Channel original series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," as well as its numerous spin-offs — was involved in some seriously dark stuff before his role on the happy, innocent series.

In 1991, Lewis was in a car accident that killed a 21-year-old woman named Isabel Duarte. According to authorities, his blood alcohol level was dangerously high at the time of the crash. A year after the accident, Lewis was convicted of manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in a court of law in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. (Duarte lived in Bethesda, Maryland before her death).

Initially, Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison (along with hundreds of hours of community service and an additional two years' worth of probation), but he managed to impress the judge based on his behavior after his arrest. Before his sentencing, Lewis worked with a theater troupe that traveled to prisons and performed in order to warn inmates about drug abuse. Thanks to this, Lewis only spent one year in prison before being released.