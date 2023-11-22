Star Wars' First Female Sith Was A Sadistic Monster (Who Met A Tragic End)

Over the years, "Star Wars" fans have come to know many Sith Lords in all of their gruesome, hate-filled glory. However, the majority of the most well-known canonical ones, such as Darth Vader, Darth Sidious, and Darth Maul, all reside within a highly specific timeframe in galactic history, from the Clone Wars to the Galactic Civil War. Moving further into the past reveals even more Sith Lords, such as Darth Plagueis, Darth Tenebrous, and Darth Revan, for example, who terrorized the stars long before their far more mainstream counterparts. Among these villains of yesteryear is the galaxy's first female Sith, the sadistic Darth Shaa.

Shaa is first mentioned in "Darth Vader" #22 and is revealed to have been a force to be reckoned with, having existed more than 1,000 years before the Battle of Yavin. She wields two red lightsabers during her reign of terror, where she seeks out a Force Sensitive named Momin. She frees him from imprisonment and takes him on as her apprentice. As she educates Momin in the ways of the Sith and brings him to the title of Darth, he grows resentful of her. He finds being considered her apprentice absolutely degrading, so he does what Sith do so well: killing his master in cold blood.

Outside of her history with Momin, not much else is known about Shaa. Considering what her apprentice did after he killed her, though, it's safe to say her actions left a lasting impact on the "Star Wars" universe all the same.