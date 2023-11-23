Thunderbolts: Marvel's New 'Hero' May Be Even More Powerful Than Fans Expect

To understand Marvel Comics' Void, it's important to look back on the origins of Sentry himself. After World War II, efforts were made to replicate the Super Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. The joint endeavor between the United States and Canada became Project: Sentry, but within a few decades, the operation largely loses steam. Eventually, Robert Reynolds breaks into one of the labs where the serum is being developed and takes the unrefined concoction, becoming a superhuman in short order. While it's great that he wanted to become a hero from that point, his identity as Sentry came with a major downside.

Shortly after becoming Sentry, a vicious being known as the Void makes itself known. This mysterious, shadowy entity bonds to Reynolds and sets its sights on endless chaos and destruction. It serves as the embodiment of his worst qualities, using them to ravage the world and sully Sentry's good name. Time and time again, Reynolds and his allies attempt to destroy the Void or keep it at bay, though they're woefully unsuccessful. It takes the being bonding with the villainous Knull to seemingly kill it.

Seeing as the Void's presence in "Thunderbolts" is only heavily rumored at this point, it'll be interesting to see what form it takes should it appear. Will Marvel Studios turn the Void into a location, or will moviegoers see a more sinister, comic-accurate take on it as it mercilessly plagues Sentry? We'll find out when "Thunderbolts" arrives on July 25, 2025.