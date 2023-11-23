Thunderbolts: Marvel's New 'Hero' May Be Even More Powerful Than Fans Expect
"Thunderbolts" — an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film about a ragtag anti-hero and villain group forming under the leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — has supposedly found its main antagonist. The likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), among others, will reportedly do battle with Robert Reynolds, also known as the Sentry, with Steven Yeun reportedly playing the role. In the pages of Marvel Comics, the character is an immensely powerful and, therefore, dangerous presence, boasting abilities such as flight and super speed and attributes like invulnerability and heightened senses.
As if these elements of Sentry don't have the potential to give the Thunderbolts crew enough problems, rumor has it he'll be even more formidable than anticipated. According to Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the MCU's Sentry will allegedly manifest an entire realm known as the Void that other characters will be able to enter. It's unknown what exactly this locale could possibly entail. If MCU fans actually end up seeing it in "Thunderbolts," then that means a big character tweak for the Sentry. The Void does indeed exist in Marvel Comics lore, but it's nothing like this rumored take on it.
Marvel Comics' Void is much different from the MCU's rumored version
To understand Marvel Comics' Void, it's important to look back on the origins of Sentry himself. After World War II, efforts were made to replicate the Super Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. The joint endeavor between the United States and Canada became Project: Sentry, but within a few decades, the operation largely loses steam. Eventually, Robert Reynolds breaks into one of the labs where the serum is being developed and takes the unrefined concoction, becoming a superhuman in short order. While it's great that he wanted to become a hero from that point, his identity as Sentry came with a major downside.
Shortly after becoming Sentry, a vicious being known as the Void makes itself known. This mysterious, shadowy entity bonds to Reynolds and sets its sights on endless chaos and destruction. It serves as the embodiment of his worst qualities, using them to ravage the world and sully Sentry's good name. Time and time again, Reynolds and his allies attempt to destroy the Void or keep it at bay, though they're woefully unsuccessful. It takes the being bonding with the villainous Knull to seemingly kill it.
Seeing as the Void's presence in "Thunderbolts" is only heavily rumored at this point, it'll be interesting to see what form it takes should it appear. Will Marvel Studios turn the Void into a location, or will moviegoers see a more sinister, comic-accurate take on it as it mercilessly plagues Sentry? We'll find out when "Thunderbolts" arrives on July 25, 2025.