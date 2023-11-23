Why Did Charlie Sheen Change His Name?

Since Charlie Sheen emerged in the mid-1980s with memorable roles in such films as "Red Dawn," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and "Platoon," fans have naturally associated the actor with his showbiz legend father Martin Sheen. At the same time, it was a well-known fact that Charlie Sheen was the brother of fellow actor Emilio Estevez, causing some confusion as to why the siblings have different surnames.

The truth is, Emilio is the only actor in the trio who kept his birth name of Estevez. Charlie Sheen was born Carlos Irwin Estevez on September 3, 1965, in New York City to Janet Sheen and Martin Sheen — whose real name is Ramon Antonio Gerardo Estevez. The elder Sheen has been performing under his stage name for his entire career, dating back to his screen debut on the daytime drama "As the World Turns" in 1956.

"I think there's a better balance with Charlie Sheen the way it has a, you know, nicer ring to it," the younger Sheen said while explaining his stage name to CBC in 1986. "And as far as the established name, having Emilio opt for the family name, I figured that with how pop has established 'Sheen' in this business, I should probably carry it on after he's history, you know, or has retired, I should say."