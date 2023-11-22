Ned's Declassified Cast Is Going Viral For A Very Adult Reason
"Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" remains a perennial favorite among millennials as one of the best teen shows from the 2000s. The show chronicled Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) as he navigates junior high, offering tips to the kids at home in the process. The series also featured a will-they-won't-they romance between Ned and Moze (Lindsey Shaw), but behind the scenes, things were more "will they" than "won't they."
The show remains in the public consciousness thanks to the podcast, "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," hosted by Werkheiser, Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, the last of whom played the third friend, Cookie. In the November 15 episode, titled "Ned's Stars On All Their Bedroom Experiences Gone Wrong," the actors share some spicy details. Clips from that episode went viral on TikTok, including one about how Shaw hooked up with Werkheiser that definitely wouldn't be suitable for Nickelodeon.
The "Ned's Podcast" TikTok page uploaded one video of Shaw wanting to talk about a time she performed oral sex on Werkheiser, and he was unable to finish. Werkheiser seems to just want to change the subject and not discuss this on the podcast, while Lee is basically an audience surrogate and reacting in real time to the information. In another clip posted to TikTok, Shaw discusses how she "ran through" every male member of the "Ned's Declassified" cast. It shows how much the kids were getting into some pretty adult situations, and fans are reacting humorously to learning all the sordid details of a beloved teen classic.
Maybe this information should've stayed classified
To be fair, there were certainly some questionable things featured on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," but they at least stayed in the realm of "kid-friendly." The story divulged on the podcast shows how things took a turn when the cast had some time on their own, and it's breaking some people's rose-colored images of how things were like on the set.
Even though they're all adults now and had experiences that are normal for teenagers, it just wasn't what some people wanted to hear, as they've expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter. X user @doognukem summed up many people's thoughts, "I thought the Ned's Declassified podcast would be wholesome but they just keep talkin about having sex on the set all the time. I don't need to know this lol." Others took the NSFW stories and took them in good fun, like @wilkatmeg, "That Ned's Declassified podcast revelation is slightly disturbing but funny, talk about Nick at Nite."
One common refrain from fans is that these kinds of stories have all the makings of a "Ned's Declassified" revival. If Nickelodeon or Paramount+ wanted to reboot the series, they could do so, perhaps with Ned giving advice on how to survive adulthood, including tips for the bedroom. It could follow in the same vein as the "iCarly" reboot, which definitely had more adult-oriented jokes and storylines. There's no word if a reboot is in the works just yet, but the podcast is keeping the series in the zeitgeist, whether fans want it that way or not.