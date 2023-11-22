Ned's Declassified Cast Is Going Viral For A Very Adult Reason

"Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" remains a perennial favorite among millennials as one of the best teen shows from the 2000s. The show chronicled Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) as he navigates junior high, offering tips to the kids at home in the process. The series also featured a will-they-won't-they romance between Ned and Moze (Lindsey Shaw), but behind the scenes, things were more "will they" than "won't they."

The show remains in the public consciousness thanks to the podcast, "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," hosted by Werkheiser, Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, the last of whom played the third friend, Cookie. In the November 15 episode, titled "Ned's Stars On All Their Bedroom Experiences Gone Wrong," the actors share some spicy details. Clips from that episode went viral on TikTok, including one about how Shaw hooked up with Werkheiser that definitely wouldn't be suitable for Nickelodeon.

The "Ned's Podcast" TikTok page uploaded one video of Shaw wanting to talk about a time she performed oral sex on Werkheiser, and he was unable to finish. Werkheiser seems to just want to change the subject and not discuss this on the podcast, while Lee is basically an audience surrogate and reacting in real time to the information. In another clip posted to TikTok, Shaw discusses how she "ran through" every male member of the "Ned's Declassified" cast. It shows how much the kids were getting into some pretty adult situations, and fans are reacting humorously to learning all the sordid details of a beloved teen classic.