Frasier: Why Dev Sharma From Paramount's Reboot Looks So Familiar

In Episode 5 of the 2023 "Frasier" reboot, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), and Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye) each receive invites to an exclusive Harvard University club called the Founders' Society. When they first show up to a party that effectively serves as their membership audition, the three of them plan on talking up one another's accomplishments in hopes that they're all accepted. However, once they find out that the club will only take two new members, they start scheming against each other.

One of the existing Founder's Club members whose approval they seek at this party is a professor named Dev Sharma. During an altogether brief conversation, he and his partner write in small notebooks, blatantly recording each prospective member's qualifications.

Playing Dr. Sharma on "Frasier" is Parvesh Cheena, whose filmography consists predominantly of work on TV. If he looks familiar, it's most likely from one of the following highlights of his lengthy acting career.