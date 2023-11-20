Aquaman 2: Why Black Manta Is Trying To Kill Aquababy

There is still no sign of Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) queen, Mera (Amber Heard), in the trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but there is substantial concern for the Atlantean king's infant son. In the trailer put out by Fandango, Arthur introduces his child to fish in an aquarium and explains his great legacy. However, this legacy comes at a cost. Following the events of "Aquaman," Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is still obsessed with killing Arthur. And to do this, he has to make a deal with the devil.

The trailer shows a villain who appears to be the aquatic version of Sauron, promising that he will give Manta the power to kill Aquaman if he is freed from his prison. As explained by Arthur's mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), "The key to this prison is the royal bloodline itself," only now, it doesn't just end with Arthur and his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). If it is true that the death of the bloodline is required, Arthur's son is the one who is in trouble. As far-fetched as it may seem that a DC film will engage in infanticide, the death of Aquababy is one of Aquaman's darkest storylines.