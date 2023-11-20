Ryan Reynolds Tricks Amy Smart Into A Just Friends 'Sequel' For Aviation Gin

Before he was Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds made audiences laugh and won over hearts in fun comedies like "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" and "Just Friends." The latter has remained a popular comfort movie for many, periodically trending on streaming platforms years after it came out in 2005. Now, Reynolds and his "Just Friends" co-star, Amy Smart, are giving fans the closest they've gotten to a sequel with a new ad for Aviation Gin posted to Reynolds' YouTube channel.

The scene is set in New Jersey in 2023, where Smart meets with Reynolds in their very real Christmas-themed home. She talks about running out of Aviation Gin at work and repeatedly has questions about how the alcohol factors into the story. Eventually, she realizes they aren't filming a sequel to "Just Friends" after all. It's just a commercial for Reynolds' gin. Of course, the two embrace at the end to reveal Smart was in on it all along, as a title card wishes everyone a "Happy Just Friendsgiving."

Even though it's not an official sequel (or even a sequel announcement), fans will undoubtedly love seeing Reynolds and Smart share the screen again and trade some jokes. And who knows what the future for "Just Friends" could hold?