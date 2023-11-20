Ryan Reynolds Tricks Amy Smart Into A Just Friends 'Sequel' For Aviation Gin
Before he was Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds made audiences laugh and won over hearts in fun comedies like "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" and "Just Friends." The latter has remained a popular comfort movie for many, periodically trending on streaming platforms years after it came out in 2005. Now, Reynolds and his "Just Friends" co-star, Amy Smart, are giving fans the closest they've gotten to a sequel with a new ad for Aviation Gin posted to Reynolds' YouTube channel.
The scene is set in New Jersey in 2023, where Smart meets with Reynolds in their very real Christmas-themed home. She talks about running out of Aviation Gin at work and repeatedly has questions about how the alcohol factors into the story. Eventually, she realizes they aren't filming a sequel to "Just Friends" after all. It's just a commercial for Reynolds' gin. Of course, the two embrace at the end to reveal Smart was in on it all along, as a title card wishes everyone a "Happy Just Friendsgiving."
Even though it's not an official sequel (or even a sequel announcement), fans will undoubtedly love seeing Reynolds and Smart share the screen again and trade some jokes. And who knows what the future for "Just Friends" could hold?
Amy Smart has voiced support for a Just Friends sequel before
It's the perfect time for the Aviation Gin commercial with Amy Smart to air. "Just Friends" is set around the holidays, and as the end of the year approaches, some people are likely gearing up to rewatch the film. If the ad gets enough traction, perhaps it could set the stage for a proper sequel to get off the ground.
Smart spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about a prospective follow-up, and she quickly said that she hadn't heard anything about it. However, she's definitely on board with the idea: "I would love so much to do a sequel. And I think, at this point, it would just be so much fun. I mean, at this point, we'd be parents in it. There could be so much comedy happening. So, maybe it's just a matter of time 'till [filmmaker] Roger Kumble wants to make a sequel."
The question then becomes what a sequel would look like. "Just Friends" ends with Chris (Ryan Reynolds) and Jamie (Smart) declaring their love for one another. They could still be together all these years, but then the film would need to find a way to incorporate the "just friends" theme into a new movie. There's also the question of Reynolds' availability, as he's set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Deadpool 3." Fans will have to make do with the Aviation Gin commercial for now. If a real sequel ever happens, perhaps some less-than-subtle product placement for the alcohol would be in there.