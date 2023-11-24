NCIS: Why Does Mark Harmon's Gibbs Have A Purple Heart & Why Is It Important?
Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) led his team for years on "NCIS." During that time, audiences learned much about the stoic character, from his numerous relationships to his time in the Armed Forces. When it came to the latter, it was revealed Gibbs was a recipient of the Purple Heart, which some may not remember despite Gibbs' time in the military, which served him well when he eventually started working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
The Purple Heart is an award given by the President of the United States to those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty while serving in the military. In "NCIS" Season 3, Episode 23, titled "Hiatus (Part I)," it's revealed that Gibbs was wounded during the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm, which put him in a coma for 19 days. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Upon the revelation, Tony (Michael Weatherly) states, "Gibbs never told me that he was wounded in Desert Storm."
The Purple Heart symbolizes more than Gibbs' bravery; the fact that he never really talked about it reveals something integral to his character. Gibbs was always all about the mission; he never sought glory. He simply took his award and went about his day, which is perfectly in line with what Gibbs fans have known all these years.
Gibbs' military service is important, but he keeps it close to his chest
Leroy Gibbs has racked up numerous accolades for his service in the United States Marine Corps beyond his Purple Heart. He also received a Silver Star, which he later gifted to Damon Werth (Paul Telfer), a Combat Action Ribbon, a Navy Unit Commendation, and many others.
Gibbs may not lord his achievements over others, which is in line with his character, but it's clear his time in the military changed him, and that's readily seen in episodes where he has to interact with former military members. This is on display on "NCIS" Season 17, Episode 20 — "The Arizona" — where Gibbs and his team encounter an alleged Pearl Harbor survivor, Joe Smith (Christopher Lloyd), a guest star who led Gibbs to become surprisingly emotional. In the episode, Joe steals someone else's Purple Heart but is willing to return it as long as his ashes can be interred on the USS Arizona upon his passing. While there are questions surrounding Joe's story, Gibbs relates to him, leading to the poignant line, "It took something from me. It's what war does."
Gibbs was gravely injured during his service. He also lost his wife and daughter while he was still overseas, which undoubtedly took an even greater toll on him. Because of all of this, Gibbs understands it's people that matter most, not awards.