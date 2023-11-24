NCIS: Why Does Mark Harmon's Gibbs Have A Purple Heart & Why Is It Important?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) led his team for years on "NCIS." During that time, audiences learned much about the stoic character, from his numerous relationships to his time in the Armed Forces. When it came to the latter, it was revealed Gibbs was a recipient of the Purple Heart, which some may not remember despite Gibbs' time in the military, which served him well when he eventually started working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The Purple Heart is an award given by the President of the United States to those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty while serving in the military. In "NCIS" Season 3, Episode 23, titled "Hiatus (Part I)," it's revealed that Gibbs was wounded during the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm, which put him in a coma for 19 days. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Upon the revelation, Tony (Michael Weatherly) states, "Gibbs never told me that he was wounded in Desert Storm."

The Purple Heart symbolizes more than Gibbs' bravery; the fact that he never really talked about it reveals something integral to his character. Gibbs was always all about the mission; he never sought glory. He simply took his award and went about his day, which is perfectly in line with what Gibbs fans have known all these years.