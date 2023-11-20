Disney's Wish Directors Reveal Its Unusual Inspirations & Big Breakout 'Star' - Exclusive Interview

What is it about "Wish" that you think makes it right to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney Animation?

Chris Buck: It went back to the origin of how we came up with the story, and that was pinning up one frame from each of our films on one bulletin board and seeing the breadth of all our incredible legacy and beautiful art styles that we've done — the different ones — but also seeing this connective thread of characters wishing on stars. We realized that's it. Walt [Disney] was telling us, "Do it — do the wish, a character making a wish on a star." That's where it started.

Like all animated movies, "Wish" has been in development for years. Were there any major changes to the story that came later on, or even characters you didn't think of at first but came later on in the process?

Buck: Star.

Fawn Veerasunthorn: Yes — the big breakthrough is the Star character. Star used to be this shape-shifter who speaks. We worked on it. We liked the idea, but it didn't feel right for the character that ... At the time, we found that it represents the cosmic force that's made of things like possibility and hope and wonder. Those kinds of feelings, you can't really put words to it. Once we arrive at that, that helps us simplify the design of Star to this ball that represents bouncing balls, which is the first lesson many animators embark on. It pays great homage to the art of animation. Our character designer added a heart-shaped mask on Star that represents Mickey [Mouse].

We're like, "Wow, all the stars aligned to make this character that makes Asha's life wonderful and also very difficult." She doesn't know why this character is here, but this character is a catalyst in her journey pushing her on to this adventure that she didn't know she could [have].