Who Almost Played Maris On Frasier?

Although it began as a "Cheers" spinoff in 1993, "Frasier" was able to distinguish itself from its boozy Boston roots, leaning into farcical plotlines and winning a staggering 37 Emmy Awards in the process. Still, the "Cheers" DNA peeked through from time to time, particularly via the same recurring bit: a major character's wife was never seen. In "Cheers," it was Norm's (George) wife Vera, who never made an on-screen appearance. In "Frasier," it was Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) wife Maris.

Indeed, Maris' absence was originally intended to be a winking callback to "Cheers," according to "Frasier" co-creator David Lee. "Let's do that for a few episodes, and then surprise — we're actually going to see her, so we weren't ripping off that 'Cheers' thing after all," he recalled to Yahoo TV. With that plan in mind, agents began to reach out inquiring about the part. One actor who expressed interest was Julia Duffy, whose agent got in touch with the creators during Season 1.

Between 1983 and 1990, Duffy played Stephanie Vanderkellen on "Newhart," for which she received seven Emmy Award nominations. She followed up "Newhart" with roles in "Baby Talk" and "Designing Women" and was seeking her next sitcom role when "Frasier" joined the fray. However, the creators had a change of heart. Maris' descriptions had gotten so increasingly absurd that they nixed the role altogether. "But by that point, we felt it was better if she was left unseen," co-creator Peter Casey told Vanity Fair. "It was much funnier adding new and outrageous descriptions."