Dex Carvey, Son Of Former SNL Star Dana Carvey, Dead At 32

As reported by TMZ on November 16, Dex Carvey — the son of "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Wayne's World" franchise star Dana Carvey — has died at the age of 32. According to the publication, on November 15, emergency personnel were called by Dex's girlfriend, Kaylee, to the Los Angeles home he was staying in. They arrived shortly after, and Dex was locked inside the home's bathroom. They were able to open the door, only to find Dex unresponsive, so paramedics attempted to revive him. Sadly, they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dana and his wife Paula have since taken to social media to comment on Dex's passing, sharing a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee," they said in their brief yet heartfelt tribute. They also revealed that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose and added that those affected by or living with addiction themselves are in their prayers.

Much like his father, Dex made his mark on pop culture, proving himself as a strong comedian and actor in his own right.