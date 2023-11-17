Dex Carvey, Son Of Former SNL Star Dana Carvey, Dead At 32
As reported by TMZ on November 16, Dex Carvey — the son of "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Wayne's World" franchise star Dana Carvey — has died at the age of 32. According to the publication, on November 15, emergency personnel were called by Dex's girlfriend, Kaylee, to the Los Angeles home he was staying in. They arrived shortly after, and Dex was locked inside the home's bathroom. They were able to open the door, only to find Dex unresponsive, so paramedics attempted to revive him. Sadly, they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dana and his wife Paula have since taken to social media to comment on Dex's passing, sharing a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee," they said in their brief yet heartfelt tribute. They also revealed that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose and added that those affected by or living with addiction themselves are in their prayers.
Much like his father, Dex made his mark on pop culture, proving himself as a strong comedian and actor in his own right.
Just like his father, Dex brought the laughs on stage and in front of the camera
Between his film, television, and stand-up work, there's no denying Dana Carvey's place among the comedy greats. Thus, one might imagine that something as daunting as trying to follow in his footsteps was something Dex wouldn't even want to attempt. In reality, he was more than happy to help make comedy a family business. In recent years, Dex had begun to sharpen his skills as a comedian, notably opening for his father's 2016 Netflix special, "Straight White Male," giving audiences and subscribers alike a taste of his stand-up talent.
Additionally, Dex racked up a few acting credits in his career. Back in 2011, he popped up on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" that his father was hosting. Two years later, he appeared on the miniseries "The Funster," once again working alongside his dad. Dex later appeared on one episode of "Beyond the Comics" and played a minor role in the David Spade-led "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser." Most recently, he stopped by for a 2021 episode of "Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo."
Though his entertainment career was brief, surely, Dex's work and accomplishments made his father and the entire Carvey family proud. He will be sorely missed.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).