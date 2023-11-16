Why The Suite Life Fans Are Celebrating A Dinner Reservation - 15 Years Later

It's the "Suite Life" joke 15 years in the making, and fans weren't about to let it pass by. X user @Nady_asim1 posted screenshots of comments flooding the Instagram pages of Dylan and Cole Sprouse with messages like, "Hey Cole 7:30 November 16th at Chef Gigi's. Don't forget" and "Hey Dylan! This is a reminder that your appointment at Chef Gigi's is set for tomorrow at 7:30pm, to confirm respond YES. To decline respond NO. Thank you." The Sprouse brothers have yet to post about the date everyone else is making go viral, and there may be a reason for this.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have seen immense transformations since putting "The Suite Life" in the past. Part of that seems to involve focusing on new endeavors rather than living in the past. They're amongst many actors who have turned down revivals of their famous shows, even stating in interviews how they wouldn't want to do a reboot of "The Suite Life." While a simple post on social media or even a short skit of them showing up for their reservation wouldn't be too time-intensive, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.

Regardless, everyone else can enjoy a nice Italian dinner to commemorate "The Suite Life on Deck." Even if you're not in the mood for manicotti, have it anyway.