The Joker Year One Threatens To Reveal The 'True Story' Of Batman's Best Villain
The Joker's origin is getting a deeper dive from DC Comics as Batman's greatest villain's past will be featured in an all-new "The Joker Year One" event. The three-part story will occur in the upcoming "Batman" #142-144, by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez, and Dave Stewart. It will take readers back to the Clown Prince of Crime's earliest days as the Joker.
While the Joker has been a mainstay in "Batman" comics for more than 80 years, little is known about the villain's true origin besides his time as a criminal known as the Red Hood and his first meeting with Batman ending with him falling into chemicals at Ace Chemical Plant, giving him his iconic white skin and green hair. The classic "Batman: The Killing Joke" storyline (by Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, John Higgins, and Richard Starkings) features the most prominently known Joker origin. It sees the character as a failed stand-up comedian turned criminal, whose wife Jeanie and unborn son died in a freak accident — further pushing his life into chaos. However, there has long been debate over whether or not "Batman: The Killing Joke" is canon. The recent "Three Jokers" series (by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh) suggests it was, with the reveal that Jeanie and her child never died but went into hiding out of fear of her husband.
That arc hasn't yet been followed up on, but now, DC is diving into the Joker's tragic history again.
The event will make readers question everything they know about the Joker
Beginning with "Batman" #142, the first issue of "The Joker Year One" follows the Joker after he first steps into the evil moniker while revealing what happened directly after he walked away from his first meeting with Batman. Check out the cover for the issue with the Joker holding his old Red Hood helmet, followed by two pieces of art, one homaging an iconic scene from "Batman: The Killing Joke" and another featuring Batman's present-day search for his most sinister villain.
"Batman" #143 will see a mysterious figure from Batman's past coming into the sights of the Joker. Meanwhile, the Red Hood Gang will re-form. Check out the cover art for the issue featuring Batman confronting a surprised Joker.
DC's "Batman" #144 description reads: "The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them...is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over everything?" The cover art is another direct homage to "Batman: The Killing Joke" with Jim Gordon confronting the villain.
"The Joker Year One" three-issue arc begins on February 6, 2024, and will be released weekly throughout the month.