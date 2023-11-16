The Joker Year One Threatens To Reveal The 'True Story' Of Batman's Best Villain

The Joker's origin is getting a deeper dive from DC Comics as Batman's greatest villain's past will be featured in an all-new "The Joker Year One" event. The three-part story will occur in the upcoming "Batman" #142-144, by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez, and Dave Stewart. It will take readers back to the Clown Prince of Crime's earliest days as the Joker.

While the Joker has been a mainstay in "Batman" comics for more than 80 years, little is known about the villain's true origin besides his time as a criminal known as the Red Hood and his first meeting with Batman ending with him falling into chemicals at Ace Chemical Plant, giving him his iconic white skin and green hair. The classic "Batman: The Killing Joke" storyline (by Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, John Higgins, and Richard Starkings) features the most prominently known Joker origin. It sees the character as a failed stand-up comedian turned criminal, whose wife Jeanie and unborn son died in a freak accident — further pushing his life into chaos. However, there has long been debate over whether or not "Batman: The Killing Joke" is canon. The recent "Three Jokers" series (by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh) suggests it was, with the reveal that Jeanie and her child never died but went into hiding out of fear of her husband.

That arc hasn't yet been followed up on, but now, DC is diving into the Joker's tragic history again.