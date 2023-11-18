Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Confirms' What The Internet's Been Claiming For Years

Contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" Episode 8, "The World vs. Scott Pilgrim"

Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is a new anime based on Bryan Lee Malley's graphic novel that uses the cast and aesthetic of Universal's live-action "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" to really hammer home the multiple timelines narrative. In Episode 1, "Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life," the story unfolds as fans expect it to ... until it doesn't. Just as Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is about to fight Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha), he's yanked through a vegan portal by a masked stranger and into the future. That event changes the entire course of the narrative and allows Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to take a more central role as she investigates Scott's disappearance.

So, who is the masked stranger who takes such a vested interest in Scott? In Episode 6, "Who Did It?," Scott returns to his own timeline and reveals that his assailant is none other than himself, but it isn't until Episode 7, "2 Scott 2 Pilgrim," that he explains what that actually means. It means that Older Scott (Will Forte) wants to avoid a relationship between his younger self and Ramona. but it also means that Netflix leaned into a fan headcanon as old as the franchise itself.

Don't know what we're talking about? Here's your big hint: Episode 8, "The World vs. Scott Pilgrim," sees Even Older Scott (Forte) teleport the entire main cast of characters to the moon for an epic battle, presumably to the death. That's right, Scott Pilgrim is technically the true villain of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." According to a vocal subset of fans, though, he's always been the Big Bad.