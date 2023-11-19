Avengers 2 Concept Art Gave Marvel's Ultron A Terrifying (And Gross) Upgrade

After defeating the God of Mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), during their first outing as a team, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the titular heroic unit takes on a vastly different threat. Its members and the entire Earth are threatened by Ultron (James Spader): an artificial intelligence who desires nothing more than to build himself a physical body and destroy humanity. During this quest, he takes on a few robotic forms, with his grand plan for Vision (Paul Bettany) to become his final one. Along the way, he could've taken on a body with a ghastly and pretty gross upgrade.

Concept artist Josh Nizzi (@joshnizzi.art on Instagram) shared some unused looks for Ultron during his battle against the Avengers. The first post he made features Ultron concepts that evoke the look of Megatron from the "Transformers" franchise, which Nizzi recalled was something he found difficult to navigate around. The second Ultron post in question includes a similar unused design, albeit with a bit more bulk and armor plating. Notably, these pieces of concept art both include mechanical tentacles protruding from Ultron's arms. Nizzi notes that they would slide around beneath the armor plates in a snake-like way.

Though the idea of Ultron battling do-gooders with electrified tendrils makes for a cool visual, leaving them on the cutting room floor was the right call. After all, if Nizzi was worried about Megatron comparisons, tentacles would've led many comic readers to draw a line from Ultron to an infamous DC villain.