Loki's Ke Huy Quan Wants To Join The Star Wars Universe After Marvel

Ke Huy Quan is one of the most feel-good stories in Hollywood and one of the hottest actors on the block right now. After a successful career as a child star in films like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Quan stepped away from acting, spending most of his adult life working behind the camera in various capacities. But after his triumphant resurgence in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned him international acclaim and an Academy Award, his star has risen quickly and steadily.

In 2023, Quan added the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his list of credits, playing the eccentric temporal mechanist Ouroboros in "Loki" Season 2. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige called Quan personally to offer him the role. But while Quan has established himself as a true force on the screen again, he's far from done. His next goal is to earn a part in another Disney franchise: Star Wars.

"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," he said in an interview with Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her, and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky." Quan is clearly all in on Star Wars, but could it actually happen?