Loki's Ke Huy Quan Wants To Join The Star Wars Universe After Marvel
Ke Huy Quan is one of the most feel-good stories in Hollywood and one of the hottest actors on the block right now. After a successful career as a child star in films like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Quan stepped away from acting, spending most of his adult life working behind the camera in various capacities. But after his triumphant resurgence in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned him international acclaim and an Academy Award, his star has risen quickly and steadily.
In 2023, Quan added the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his list of credits, playing the eccentric temporal mechanist Ouroboros in "Loki" Season 2. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige called Quan personally to offer him the role. But while Quan has established himself as a true force on the screen again, he's far from done. His next goal is to earn a part in another Disney franchise: Star Wars.
"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," he said in an interview with Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her, and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky." Quan is clearly all in on Star Wars, but could it actually happen?
What Star Wars character could Ke Huy Quan play?
In his interview with Collider, Ke Huy Quan jokingly called himself "shameless" for how he acted around Kathleen Kennedy. "I said, 'Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!' And what's so great about it, if you think about it, it's all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It's great."
Fortunately for Quan and his fans, Star Wars is a massive franchise with tons of opportunities to introduce new characters. His quirky, kindly acting style could be a great fit for a guest role in "The Mandalorian," which has thrived off of comedy cameos and episodic storytelling in the Outer Rim.
Quan is also more than talented enough to deserve a significant part in Star Wars. With several new movies on the horizon, including one set after the sequel trilogy, there should be plenty of opportunities, and it would be a missed opportunity if Disney turned down such a passionate and skilled star. Could we see Quan as a fellow Jedi in Rey Skywalker's planned "New Jedi Order" movie? Or perhaps as a New Republic official in "Ahsoka" Season 2? Only time will tell, but no matter what role Quan gets, there's no doubt he'll fit right into the galaxy far, far away.