Attack On Titan: The Real Reason Eren Started The Rumbling Is Pretty Stupid

The fourth and final season of "Attack on Titan" premiered in December 2020, kicking off a slow and steady march to its finale that spanned four distinct blocks across nearly three full years.

Over the course of that last season, former protagonist Eren Yeager activates previously latent godlike powers and triggers an apocalyptic event called the Rumbling. According to science, the Rumbling in "Attack on Titan" consists of 500,000 titans in total, led by Eren in a gargantuan, skeletal form. In the final episode of the final season, viewers finally learn from Eren just why his heroic past gave way to this major villainous act that — as he also reveals in the same sequence — wipes out 80% of human life by its end.

As Eren details in a conversation with his childhood friend, Armin Arlert, he decided to activate the Rumbling simply because he had the power to do so. Eren's one and only goal was to save his friends, and rather than think through what they might need to thrive, he opted to use his one major superpower with little regard for just how it might accomplish this. Of course, while this reason is hardly justifiable, its hollowness is key to the final message "Attack on Titan" attempts to impart to its viewers.