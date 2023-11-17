Small Details You Missed In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

This article contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off"

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is an anime adaptation of the world of "Scott Pilgrim," first brought to life as graphic novels penned by Bryan Lee O'Malley and later adapted into the 2010 Edgar Wright-directed feature "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." That sentence alone should make it clear that, like all "Scott Pilgrim" media, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" throws a lot at the viewer. This is a whip-fast production that tosses new gags, character twists, and subversion of expectations (among many other tremendously entertaining elements) out at rapid-fire speed to provide a fresh new telling of the romance between Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) and Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

That appropriately breakneck pace of the storytelling means that it's easy for certain details or homages to slip under the radar of viewers. There's so much grand spectacle happening in this skillfully animated production that the tinier creative touches might get lost in the shuffle on a first watch. They range wildly from tips of the hat to other movies by Edgar Wright to subtle homages to artists that influenced Bryan Lee O'Malley to the most unexpected film references, just to name a few. Get ready to fall even deeper in lesbians with "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," as you grapple with these important small details about the latest adaptation of Scott Pilgrim's precious little life.