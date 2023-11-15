What If...? Season 2 Trailer Reveals The Return Of Marvel's Most Powerful Human

The trailer for "What...If?" Season 2 is here, and it has confirmed the return of one of Marvel's most powerful characters. Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) — the darker, grief-stricken version of Stephen Strange — will return for more multiversal madness. Furthermore, it looks like he's reverted back to his questionable ways, despite being given an important job to do the last time we saw him.

"What...If?" Season 1's finale ended with Strange Supreme being tasked by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to guard over Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Arnim Zola (Toby Jones) in a pocket dimension. However, it appears that he has new priorities in Season 2, as the trailer's closing moments reveal that he's been waiting on Kahhori, a brand-new character who's still shrouded in mystery. Things don't look good for the newcomer, though, as the teaser ends with her being pulled through the cosmos. What does Strange Supreme have planned for her?

One thing is clear: Strange Supreme looks set to be an important character on "What...If" Season 2. However, he isn't the only major player who seems to be making a splash in the upcoming episodes.