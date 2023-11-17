Sarah Silverman's Star Trek Role Was More Pivotal (And Tragic) Than Fans Remember

Between hundreds of episodes across roughly a dozen distinct TV shows, it's easy to forget some of the celebrities that have appeared in the Star Trek franchise. Season 3, Episodes 8 and 9 of "Star Trek: Voyager," notably, introduce a character named Rain Robinson portrayed by stand-up comic Sarah Silverman, who was at that point at the very start of her acting career. Despite this short run, her role is more pivotal than some fans may remember.

Kicking off this two-episode storyline, a time traveler named Captain Braxton (Allan Royal) sends the USS Voyager back in time to the year 1996. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Robinson is actively searching for evidence of extraterrestrials and locates the anomalous Voyager. She shares her discovery with her boss Henry Starling (Ed Begley Jr.), but instead of celebrating the find, he urges her to keep quiet.

As it turns out, Starling encountered Braxton's ship decades earlier. With futuristic technology Starling extracted, he plans on traveling to the 29th century to obtain even greater technologies he can bring back with him. Traveling into the future, however, will destroy the entire solar system in the 29th century. Once this plot comes to light, Robinson teams up with some members of the Voyager crew and stops Starling's scheme, helping save the inhabitants of Earth in her distant future.