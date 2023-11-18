David Fincher Refuses To Watch Fight Club Again - Here's Why

It's difficult to deny the impact that the quintessential '90s film "Fight Club" has had on cinema. Yes, the movie is controversial for its subject matter, but it's also one of the most prominent projects from that era, widely referenced for its talking points on masculinity, consumerism, and violence. Head-scratching even at the time of its release, David Fincher's 1999 film, based on author Chuck Palahniuk's novel of the same name, is either something you love or hate. Even notable film critic Roger Ebert suggested this in his 2-star review, writing that the Brad Pitt-led film "is a thrill ride masquerading as philosophy — the kind of ride where some people puke and others can't wait to get on again."

The film obviously continues to be revisited to this day, but Fincher apparently has no interest in watching it again, despite it being arguably his most popular work. While speaking with GQ in late 2023, Fincher revealed that he hadn't seen the thriller in 20 years and that he had no plans to change that. When asked if he has an aversion to watching his older films, the director gave a rather candid answer. "No— yes. It's like looking at your grade school pictures, or something. Yeah, I was there,'" he said.

It's sort of ironic that David Fincher has no interest in revisiting "Fight Club," considering how hard he fought to get it made. While the film has topped a number of Best of '90s lists, "Fight Club" wasn't an immediate success. Now, the project is an absolute cult classic — but that doesn't necessarily mean the director is proud of the film's legacy.