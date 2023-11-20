Matthew Lillard's FNAF Role Made His Daughter Cry - And That's Important To Him

"Five Nights at Freddy's" may not have resonated well with critics, but it scored high with audiences and took the box office by storm, netting over $250 million worldwide. The enormous success of the video game franchise-turned-film hit no doubt made fans and people behind the production immensely happy. In fact, the movie's success made one fan, specifically star Matthew Lillard's daughter, shed tears.

"I think they're more chuffed that I'm in the movie than with the performance in the movie," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "My middle kid called me crying because they were so happy for me when the movie came out. They went to the movie with all their friends, and I think they were very proud of me being a part of it. It was important to me, and I think it was fun for my family. I haven't been in a movie that's appeared in a movie theater since they can remember."

Lillard first appears in "Five Nights at Freddy's" as Steve Raglan, a shady career counselor who offers the seemingly unemployable Mike (Josh Hutcherson) a chance to redeem himself with a graveyard shift as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a shuttered restaurant and entertainment palace.

Over the course of five nights, Mike discovers that animatronic creatures come to life in the broken-down venue, and it's all tied to the insidious actions of Steve's real-life persona, William Afton. The father of a local police officer and Mike's friend, Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), William is behind the horrifying disappearance of six children — including Mike's long-lost brother — and five of their souls are trapped within the animatronic characters.