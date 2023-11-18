Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters' Perfect Captain America Reference Explained

There's a very real possibility that even if the line is not meant to allude to the MCU, Wyatt Russell will be required to perform a little damage control. In "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" Season 1, Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man," John Walker tells an interviewer that he considers Steve Rogers to be something like a brother to him. Despite the line existing within a work of fiction, a non-zero number of fans chose to vent their frustrations with a fictional character at the actor who portrays him.

In response, Russell told ComicBook.com, "It's kind of part of the character and it was part of the draw, was being able to play someone like that and try to do it convincingly. But it was fun to be able to be set up as that character. Normally everyone's always trying to make you likable, or more vulnerable, or whatever it is. And this was a different thing for me to be able to do. And I had a blast doing it. Anything is good. Any reaction, I'll take."

Since Lee Shaw seems to be built from some of the same stock as both Steve Rogers and John Walker, viewers will no doubt catch the connection, regardless of the line's true intent. "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is now available to stream on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday through January 12, 2024.