You Don't Want To Miss This Twilight Saga 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Giveaway

Are you in the mood to commemorate the young adult craze of the late 2000s when love triangles and cliffhangers ruled all? Get ready to return to Forks, Washington, with The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary SteelBook® collection in 4K Ultra HD™.

The "Twilight" film series, based on the best-selling books by Stephenie Meyer, was a monster hit when it came out in 2008. Everyone was either Team Edward (Robert Pattinson) or Team Jacob (Taylor Lautner) as they watched each new installment to see who Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) would take as her love. Along the way, there are plenty of vampire and werewolf showdowns, as well as deep, intense staring.

To celebrate the monumental anniversary of "Twilight" and its sequels, Looper and its sister site /Film have teamed up to give one person the Best Buy exclusive collection, which contains all five films, four art cards, seven interchangeable pieces of cover art, and more than 12 hours of bonus features.