You Don't Want To Miss This Twilight Saga 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Giveaway
Are you in the mood to commemorate the young adult craze of the late 2000s when love triangles and cliffhangers ruled all? Get ready to return to Forks, Washington, with The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary SteelBook® collection in 4K Ultra HD™.
The "Twilight" film series, based on the best-selling books by Stephenie Meyer, was a monster hit when it came out in 2008. Everyone was either Team Edward (Robert Pattinson) or Team Jacob (Taylor Lautner) as they watched each new installment to see who Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) would take as her love. Along the way, there are plenty of vampire and werewolf showdowns, as well as deep, intense staring.
To celebrate the monumental anniversary of "Twilight" and its sequels, Looper and its sister site /Film have teamed up to give one person the Best Buy exclusive collection, which contains all five films, four art cards, seven interchangeable pieces of cover art, and more than 12 hours of bonus features.
Here's how to win The Twilight Saga SteelBook® collection
The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary SteelBook® Collection 4K Ultra HD™ offers all five "Twilight" movies on Blu-Ray as well as a digital code. In addition to watching the franchise in glorious 4K Ultra HD™, there is an array of special features any die-hard fan should adore. This includes making of featurettes as well as interviews and discussions with the people who made these films a reality, such as directors Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight"), Chris Weitz ("The Twilight Saga: New Moon"), and Bill Condon ("The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part One" and "Part Two"). There are enough features on these discs to keep you busy for a thousand years and a thousand more.
Entering the contest is as easy as avoiding sunburn in Forks. You have to follow both /Film and Looper on X (formerly known as Twitter) and retweet /Film's post on the giveaway. It's open to U.S. and Canadian residents with no age requirements. Anyone interested has until Sunday, November 19, at 11:59 PM to enter. And if you don't win, The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary SteelBook® Collection 4K Ultra HD™ is available today exclusively at Best Buy.