The Last Of Us Starring Danny DeVito's Frank From It's Always Sunny Will Kill You

If @eli_handle_b.wav's comment section tells us anything, it's that the world can't get enough of Frank Reynolds, and that it's now canon that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Last of Us" exist in the same universe. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that we'll ever live in a world where Frank Reynolds really joins the fight against the infected, but when it comes to actor Danny DeVito, it's feasible that we could be looking at a different story.

One of the bright spots of Season 1 of HBO's "The Last of Us" was the impressive parade of celebrities who signed on for brief — but meaty — character arcs on the show. Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, and Storm Reid all made the most of their time with the series, and while there's absolutely no indication that DeVito has any plans to join the cast or Season 2, now that we've seen him hanging out with the infected, nothing would make us happier than for him to appear on the show.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes finally behind us, Variety reports that "The Last of Us" Season 2 is expected to enter production at some point in early 2024, with a targeted premiere date in winter 2025. Back in September, show co-creator Neil Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 is completely outlined and ready to start filming. Here's hoping this video mash-up inspires the show's production team to find room in the script for a Danny DeVito stunt casting.