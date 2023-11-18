Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan Becomes Batman's 'Worst' Robin In DCU Concept Design

Though it started out as a show dedicated to the aged icons of the "Karate Kid" franchise, "Cobra Kai" has evolved into a spotlight for multiple entertainment up-and-comers. Alongside such rising stars as Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand — the actors behind series standouts Sam LaRusso and Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz — is Tanner Buchanan. Throughout the show's entire run, he has portrayed the troubled son of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Miyagi-do student of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Robby Keene. In doing so, he has become one of the series' many highlights and a popular fan-casting choice in the comic book movie community.

Many are hopeful that Buchanan is someday cast as a live-action Jason Todd. He is Batman's second Robin, who didn't cultivate much of a fanbase under the alias due to his angry and impulsive nature. However, he found redemption among DC fans as the anti-hero called the Red Hood. Buchanan's performance as the aggressive and occasionally hot-tempered Robby is perfect for Todd, and the actor looks the part, too. Testing the visuals of this desired DC Universe actor-character pairing, artist @horrific.heroics on Instagram put together a piece of concept art depicting Buchanan in the Robin suit. All in all, he seems a perfect fit for the red and green color scheme, dark cape, and domino mask of Todd's costume.

Based on what little we know about Batman's world in the burgeoning DCU, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Todd arrives in live-action at the movies in the near future. If he does, and Buchanan lands the role, fans could be in for a fun "Cobra Kai" reunion in the DC world.