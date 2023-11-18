Teletubbies In Black And White: The Origin Of A Truly Disturbing Meme

The internet has long held an obsession with finding the darker elements in kids' cartoons and other children's media, but few memes of this variety have caught on quite like the black-and-white Teletubbies photograph. This bizarre little piece of internet lore dates all the way back to March 2015, when a disturbing black-and-white image of the Teletubbies all lined up in an empty field with vacant expressions and void-like pitch-black eyes began circulating around various social media sites.

Since that fateful day, the image has floated around the web, periodically popping up through memes or reposts, but those who have seen it have long wondered about its origin. For one thing, "Teletubbies" was never filmed in black-and-white, and the program debuted in 1997, decades after the advent of color photography. Then, of course, actually taking a screenshot of "Teletubbies" and turning it grayscale doesn't amount to such horrific results. So, where in the world did this creepy image come from?

While it's not extremely common knowledge, internet sleuths have long solved the mystery of the Teletubbies. As it turns out, the weird photograph isn't a photograph at all, but an edited screenshot from a certain infamous video game.