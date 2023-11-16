Star Wars: Why Padmé Failed To Free Anakin's Mom After The Phantom Menace
In "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) first meet a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) while they're stranded on the planet Tatooine. At that time, Anakin and his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August), are enslaved by a junk dealer named Watto (Andy Secombe). Qui-Gon senses Anakin's unparalleled potential with the Force and comes up with a scheme to free him. However, doing so means leaving Shmi enslaved and separating the boy from his mother.
During and after the events of "The Phantom Menace," Anakin becomes instrumental in protecting the planet Naboo and its queen, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) — culminating in a romance between the two. But, despite her royal stature, in neither of the subsequent Star Wars prequel films does Padmé make an effort to free Shmi.
As it turns out, a canonical young adult novel titled "Queen's Shadow," published in 2019, lets Padmé off the hook — somewhat. At one point, the book recounts how Padmé sends her handmaiden Sabe (portrayed by Keira Knightley in "The Phantom Menace") to Tatooine around four years after "Episode I" and entrusts her with freeing as many slaves as she can. Sabe attempts to find Shmi during this time but is unable to track her down. Shmi, meanwhile, ends up free from slavery without help from Padmé several years after Anakin leaves in "The Phantom Menace."
Shmi lives happily with her husband for a few years before her death
In "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Anakin returns to Tatooine 10 years after his departure and attempts to find Shmi, whom he believes is in trouble. He learns Watto sold Shmi to a moisture farmer named Cliegg Lars (Jack Thompson) and that the two of them are now married.
Both a canonical reference book titled "Ultimate Star Wars" and the sequel to "Queen's Shadow," titled "Queen's Hope," shed some additional light on the timeline of Shmi's freedom. Cliegg purchases her from Watto in 27 BBY, five years after the events of "The Phantom Menace." Sabe, meanwhile, finds the mark of the White Suns on the door of the home where Shmi used to live. The White Suns is a group comprised of freed slaves now dedicated to freeing those who are still enslaved, and Shmi aids them for a time after her emancipation by Cliegg.
Of course, Shmi ultimately dies in "Episode II." Timeline-wise, this means she lives for about five years in freedom despite Padmé and Sabe's failed efforts to help her out themselves.