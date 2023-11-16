NCIS Star Rocky Carroll Has A Fantastic Four Connection Only Marvel Fanatics Know

Rocky Carroll is a major player in the NCIS universe, having played Leon Vance in over 340 entries of the original series and made a number of appearances in the spinoffs "NCIS: Hawaii," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: New Orleans." But the long-running military police procedural is far from the only highlight on his resume. Not only has Carroll been in movies like "Yes Man," "Crimson Tide," and "Born on the Fourth of July," but he also has several voice-over credits. "Gargoyles," "Hercules," "Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?" and several DC animated movies make up his resume, as well as a classic "Fantastic Four" series only hardcore Marvel fans remember.

There have been a number of cartoons chronicling the heroic adventures of the Human Torch, the Thing, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards since 1967, including "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series," which ran from 1994 to 1996, airing two seasons with a total of 26 episodes. The Marvel kids' program features some notable names in the cast, like Brian Austin Green, Lori Alan, Quinton Flynn, and the "NCIS" star.

The show takes advantage of Carroll's vocal talents during a three-part event that introduces the Inhumans. The actor voices the character of Triton in two of the show's top-rated episodes on IMDb, "Inhumans Saga: Part 2: The Inhumans Among Us" and "Inhumans Saga: Part 3: Beware the Hidden Land." While Carroll and Triton's time on the series was brief, it was a bigger deal than most people think, for both the "NCIS" actor and the Marvel character.