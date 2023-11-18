Star Wars: Is Hondo Ohnaka Based On Jack Sparrow?

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" serves as a showcase for numerous franchise newcomers, from scheming senators to one-off Jedi. A few of these characters have earned a place within the fandom as favorites, with Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings) standing among the most adored. The wily Weequay space pirate first appears during Season 1's "Dooku Captured" and goes on to have a pretty solid run on the program. He later appears on "Star Wars Rebels" and can be seen in animatronic form at the Galaxy's Edge Disney Parks attraction.

Though he's widely adored for who he is, some can't help but feel that Hondo isn't a fully original character. His appearance, profession, and love of money and good times have drawn comparisons between him and "Pirates of the Caribbean" icon Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). For instance, Redditors u/Roaring_Pillow and u/samzyistra1604 have put the two flamboyant pirate captains side-by-side, with numerous folks on the social media site chiming in to agree with the comparison and express their love for both.

Despite their similarities in terms of behavior and appearance, no one on the "Clone Wars" team has outright stated that Hondo was directly inspired by Captain Jack. While it's certainly a possibility that this is the case, when comparing their actions, one is considerably more ruthless and leans into villain territory more so than the other.