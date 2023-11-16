Frasier: Episode 7 Fills In An Important Plot Hole About Frasier And Lilith's Marriage

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Freddy's Birthday"

Over the course of three series and multiple decades, perpetually battling exes Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) have tangled over everything from their clashing points of view on therapy to how their son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) ought to be raised. While most of their biggest battles have taken place on screen, at least one important milestone took place in the nebulous time between Season 6 and Season 7 of "Cheers": their marriage. While the sitcom does show what happens at the couple's bachelor and bachelorette parties, the wedding itself never makes it into the sitcom — they behave as newlyweds from Season 7 onward.

"Frasier" has retroactively explained why fans of "Cheers" never got to see the couple's ceremony. While expressing his consternation to Lilith over the fact that she doesn't recognize him even though he's met her before and been an important part of Frasier's life for decades, Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) says that he attended Frasier and Lilith's wedding in Aruba and gave a toast. While the series' producers have never explained why they didn't fake a location shoot, transporting the sitcom's entire cast to the island would have likely been cost-prohibitive for NBC.

It's worth noting that one episode of "Cheers" revolves around Frasier and Lilith marrying — though in here, they march down the aisle again years after they've originally tied the knot.