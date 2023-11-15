The Terminator Anime: 5 Huge Teases Netflix Revealed In Its Tiny Trailer

Netflix is currently in the process of developing an anime series based on the Terminator film franchise. The streaming service gave fans some insight into this project for the first time since its announcement in 2021 with a short teaser on November 11, but it's particularly light on details. Rather than showcasing what classic Terminator characters might look like in animation for what is more-or-less the first time, the brief preview consists predominately of Japanese-language text that morphs into English translations in the classic Terminator logo font.

The idea of an animated Terminator isn't necessarily new — in 2008 an anthology series titled "Termination" was in development, but given a lack of movement in the years since, it seems to have never quite made it past the planning stage. The sole official animated Terminator project, meanwhile, is "Terminator Salvation: The Machinima Series," which serves as a brief, computer-animated prequel to the 2009 "Terminator Salvation" film.

Given the small scale of the machinima "Salvation" series, Netflix's anime will be the first major animated Terminator series. Fans looking forward to this new development in the classic franchise, then, can rest assured that in spite of its brevity, the streaming service's debut trailer nevertheless teases five significant developments about "Terminator: The Anime Series."