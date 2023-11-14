Actors Who Wore Butt Pads For Their Movies

With all of the different Spider-Men assembled in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," including some actors pulled back to the role after many years, there are inevitably stories about the Spidey costumes. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker, Tom Holland, drew fans' attention specifically to their derrières with a comment he made on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit," said Holland, referring to himself and fellow "No Way Home" co-Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The trouble is, the truth of which Spider-Man needed some extra padding in the back has gone unsolved, and our only additional clues have come from Garfield, who was also asked about this important topic during a subsequent interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "All I know is that I am totally unmodified," Garfield said. "And that's all I can share."

Garfield dropped a few other clues during the media frenzy surrounding this issue, including the tidbit that he didn't think it was Maguire, either: "I don't think it's Tobey," he told "Entertainment Tonight". "I've seen Tobey's butt. Tobey's got back." This is one butt pad mystery that will likely never be solved, but many "No Way Home" fans probably have their own theories.