Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon New Trailer Brings The Children Of The Revolution To Battle
The second trailer for Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" is here — giving fans even more new details about the film's expansive sci-fi world. Specifically, the trailer is for "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" — not to be confused with its sequel, "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." Sadly, it'll be a while before we learn what Snyder's second movie entails. But both movies will be released in quick succession on Netflix, with the first part dropping on December 22, 2023, and the second debuting on April 19, 2024. Also, "Part One" has a limited theatrical release on December 15.
The new trailer for "Part One: A Child of Fire" provides a fresh look at the warfare to come in "Rebel Moon." The film's massive ensemble cast is back, led by Sofia Boutella and featuring Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins. Like the first trailer, the new look at "Rebel Moon" is filled with action, showing Kora (Boutella) and her crew's fierce battle against the evil Imperium — announcing herself as a "child of war." Of course, it's all coated in that trademark Snyder style and filled with more clues as to what could happen in the story.
The war with the Imperium ramps up in the new Rebel Moon trailer
The new "Rebel Moon" trailer shows just how widespread the influence of the Imperium is and how much of a challenge it will be to stop it. Kora leaves her dark past behind to start a revolution against her former masters, ultimately assembling a skilled team of warriors to fight for revolution — and yes, a remix of the iconic song "Children of the Revolution" is playing in the background amidst laser-gun-blasts. Every member of the crew brings a different skill set to the table. From ace pilot Kai (Hunnam) and beast master Tarak (Nair) to the cybernetic swordswoman Nemesis (Bae), there's a lot of sci-fi variety and even a bit of mythological fantasy.
While "Star Wars" is an obvious major influence for the director here, there's also lots of Greco-Roman influence, Western imagery, and high fantasy — making Snyder's film nothing less than an ambitious and intriguing epic. Sure, the movie looks like a chaotic ride filled with potential and we can't wait to see if it pays off.
"Rebel Moon" releases in theaters on December 15 and on Netflix on December 22, 2023.