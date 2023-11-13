Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon New Trailer Brings The Children Of The Revolution To Battle

The second trailer for Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" is here — giving fans even more new details about the film's expansive sci-fi world. Specifically, the trailer is for "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" — not to be confused with its sequel, "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." Sadly, it'll be a while before we learn what Snyder's second movie entails. But both movies will be released in quick succession on Netflix, with the first part dropping on December 22, 2023, and the second debuting on April 19, 2024. Also, "Part One" has a limited theatrical release on December 15.

The new trailer for "Part One: A Child of Fire" provides a fresh look at the warfare to come in "Rebel Moon." The film's massive ensemble cast is back, led by Sofia Boutella and featuring Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins. Like the first trailer, the new look at "Rebel Moon" is filled with action, showing Kora (Boutella) and her crew's fierce battle against the evil Imperium — announcing herself as a "child of war." Of course, it's all coated in that trademark Snyder style and filled with more clues as to what could happen in the story.