The Marvels: The Quantum Bands' Strange Powers And History Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

It seems 2023 may go down as the weirdest year for Marvel Studios yet. And while some may determine as much based on behind-the-scenes drama, unpredictable box office returns, and the continued lethargy afforded to the post-Infinity Saga Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's also earned this title thanks to the bizarre comic book concepts Phase Five brought us.

Indeed, the multi-billion dollar franchise that once leveraged a quippy and cool attitude (to convert countless moviegoers who otherwise wouldn't be caught dead in their local comic shop) is now throwing out phrases like "High Evolutionary," "Universal Weapon," and "Eye of Agamotto." "The Marvels" will likely stretch the limits of this cosmic familiarity for some audience members — who may or may not tune out by the time the film starts to explain that Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) superpowered bangles are actually something called "Quantum Bands."

One of the two bands is first seen in the "Ms. Marvel" Disney+ series, wherein it is established that they allow those genetically tied to the Noor Dimension to awaken latent abilities of hard-light manipulation. Though the bands are not ultimately necessary to wield these powers after they're awakened, they do seem to make it easier to create more complex and powerful constructs. This is similar to how they work in the comics, where they're actually used by an entirely different cosmic superhero.