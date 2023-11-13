One Chicago Update Teases Return For 2023-2024 TV Season - With A Twist

With the SAG-AFTRA strike firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time for television shows to return to work, even though they likely won't be able to until January 2024, sometime after the holiday season. That may result in a shortened production slate for every program on the fall schedule, and the One Chicago Universe series will be no exception.

Deadline reports that a shortened winter and spring season seems likely across the board, with each series receiving a 13 to 15-episode order apiece. That means the season for all three One Chicago shows will likely stretch from mid-January to May or April. While this likely means fewer repeats, it will also mean that audiences will officially be deprived of fall and early winter entertainment.

None of those totals are concrete in this early post-strike age, so it's possible the number might be lower or higher. All will end up depending on when production resumes since WGA writers are already at work crafting scripts to make these seasons possible. When one considers the way all three of these dramas left off, fans will likely be happy with any number of episodes just to find out how each series' cliffhanger pays off.