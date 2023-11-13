One Chicago Update Teases Return For 2023-2024 TV Season - With A Twist
With the SAG-AFTRA strike firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time for television shows to return to work, even though they likely won't be able to until January 2024, sometime after the holiday season. That may result in a shortened production slate for every program on the fall schedule, and the One Chicago Universe series will be no exception.
Deadline reports that a shortened winter and spring season seems likely across the board, with each series receiving a 13 to 15-episode order apiece. That means the season for all three One Chicago shows will likely stretch from mid-January to May or April. While this likely means fewer repeats, it will also mean that audiences will officially be deprived of fall and early winter entertainment.
None of those totals are concrete in this early post-strike age, so it's possible the number might be lower or higher. All will end up depending on when production resumes since WGA writers are already at work crafting scripts to make these seasons possible. When one considers the way all three of these dramas left off, fans will likely be happy with any number of episodes just to find out how each series' cliffhanger pays off.
These will be the shortest seasons the One Chicago universe have ever been subjected to
Many worrisome plotlines and character departures left the One Chicago fandom waiting with bated breath for the new season.
When last we left them, the "Chicago Med" crew finally rebel against their financial overlords and the OR 2.0 technology. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), annoyed by the sacrifices he's been forced to make as a doctor to fulfill financial aims, quits the hospital and reunites with Natalie Manning (Torrey Devitto). Meanwhile, Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) kidney replacement is jeopardized when his son falls off the wagon.
In "Chicago Fire," Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally returns to town and proposes to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who has just adopted a daughter. Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) decides to track down her husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), after he fails to return from a training trip. And Mouch (Christian Stolte) is left between life and death after being injured on a call.
Finally, "Chicago P.D." puts an end to terrorist Richard Beck (Lee Tergesen) after Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) shoots him to death. Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) ends up being shot by Sam's (Nicole Ari Parker) son Callum (Graham Harvey) and goes through surgery at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Meanwhile, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) takes off her wedding ring, seemingly signaling the end of her marriage to Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). But since Spiridakos is set to leave "Chicago P.D." at the end of Season 11, don't expect that gesture to signal a permanent change.