The Conjuring: Are The Movies OK For Kids To Watch?
Horror director James Wan has made a name for himself for his gruesome contributions to the genre. But while his paranormal series "The Conjuring" doesn't go to the lengths of his directorial debut, "Saw," parents should still be cautious when introducing their children to the world of inhuman spirits, witches, and demons. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the series of films shows different cases they investigate. Though it takes its share of creative liberties, "The Conjuring" is based on the true story of these real-life figures, and the films feature famous hauntings like the house in Amityville and the Enfield Poltergeist.
"The Conjuring" has its fair share of disturbing moments, and that's the main reason why the film series maintains R ratings across the board. While there is generally minimal strong language and not an excessive amount of blood, the franchise is known for its jump scares. Terrifying imagery accompanying these films is not for the faint of heart — even for adults. If parents want to introduce their children to the world of horror, this may not be the one to start with.
The Conjuring has one of the most surprising scares in horror
While it isn't recommended for all audiences, "The Conjuring" has stood the test of time in a way many horror franchises haven't. The series is likely coming to an end in "The Conjuring: Last Rites," but the original will always be a classic. Because of its timeless setting and devotion to frightening the audience, the film is a modern classic. This has to do with James Wan's direction and how the movie delivers horrifying visuals.
"Great jump scares are really hard to pull off," Wan explained in an interview with The Shelf. "I just don't think people out there understand it enough, and people don't give it enough credit because a great jump scare is really hard to design. It is as hard as making any kind of film."
As hard as it is, the director gets the job done. "The Conjuring" has one of the most unexpected scares in any modern horror film. While Ed and Lorraine are investigating the Perron house for a haunting, they walk outside to a large tree. The audience first sees Lorraine's look of horror as she turns to face her husband, and before you know it, Wan cuts to a sudden visual of a hanging woman behind Ed, with no preamble. The film is populated with genuinely surprising cuts like this, which are not preempted with cues such as spooky music. Viewers are with the characters completely, which is why the series is so frightening and not exactly recommended for kids.