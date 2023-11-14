Star Wars: Koo Stark's Deleted Role From A New Hope Explained

Actor and photographer Koo Stark, born Kathleen Norris Stark, started making headlines in the '80s for her 18-month relationship with Prince Andrew, Duke of York. While her name and likeness reached a far wider audience than ever before through this connection, by the start of their relationship in 1982, Stark had already established herself as a relatively successful actor. In fact, among her credits at that point in time was a role in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," though she never made its final cut.

Much of the particulars about how Stark joined the "Star Wars" cast are lost to time. However, The Independent reported that — based on a story that was once freely available online — while Carrie Fisher was still pondering whether to take on the role of Princess Leia, Stark had agreed to accept the part in her stead.

Once Fisher officially signed on as Leia, Stark appeared instead as a friend of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) named Camie Marstrap. Her role remained unseen for years after it failed to make the final version of the film, but eventually became publicly available in 2011 upon the official release of a number of deleted "Star Wars" scenes.