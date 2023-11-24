Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 Introduces [SPOILER] - But What Are His Powers?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 4 and potential future spoilers

Well, that's it for now. We've reached the halfway mark of Mark's (Steven Yeun) second chapter in "Invincible," and the biggest shock besides being reunited with his estranged father is that Omni-Man has sired another son named Oliver. Family reunions sure can be shocking, right? If you think this is bad, wait until his ex-wife finds out.

Looking as much like the son of Thanos as Omni-Man, Oliver is an adorable little scamp who shares his father's likeness and his mother's aging process. Revealed by Andressa to be growing at a rapid rate like a native Thraxan, Oliver is mere weeks old but already looks like a Viltrumite toddler. So, just what kind of capabilities will Nolan's youngest child have, and how will it impact the Viltrumite threat that is now closer than ever before? While it's clear that Nolan and Mark can hold their own, for a while at least, what chance does this new kid on the block have against a race that has decimated planets for centuries?