Elon Musk Movie In The Works - And You Won't Believe Who's Directing It

Thanks to an unlikely director, Elon Musk's life story is heading to the big screen.

A24 is on track to produce a biopic based on controversial businessman Elon Musk, with "Requiem for a Dream" helmsman Darren Aronofsky in tow to direct. Puck was the first to break the news. The biopic will be based on Walter Isaacson's recently released biography on the mogul, titled "Elon Musk." The authorized biography, which boasts over 670 pages and was published by Simon & Schuster, remains on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

While Musk is undoubtedly a polarizing contemporary figure, he's also popular, which is why Variety says a bidding war broke out on the rights for Isaacson's latest. A24 nabbed the rights and handed the golden ticket over to Aronofsky. The studio and director previously collaborated last year for "The Whale," which features Brendan Fraser in a career-best performance — he won an Oscar for that film. Aronofsky stands out as one of the most interesting contemporary filmmakers; well-known for his gritty psychological dramas, it'll be interesting to see how he can bring Musk's complicated personality to life.

Musk is pretty excited about the "Black Swan" director tackling his life story. The billionaire took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which he purchased for a whopping $44 billion last year, to praise Aronofsky. "Glad Darren is doing it," he shared "He is one of the best."