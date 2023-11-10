The Ending Of Cobweb Explained

Set in the days leading up to Halloween, "Cobweb" follows 8-year-old Peter (Woody Norman), a young boy struggling with bullies at school who is further troubled by a mysterious voice coming from his walls at night. Though his fears are dismissed by his parents Mark (Antony Starr) and Carol (Lizzy Caplan) as the result of an overactive imagination, it quickly becomes clear that whatever is behind the bedroom wall is very real. It has a tremendous influence on Peter's life as well, first landing him into trouble when he draws a disturbing picture at school, and later leading him to get expelled after the voice talks him into getting violent revenge on his bully, Brian (Luke Busey).

In a major twist, however, Peter learns that — despite its terrifying nature — the voice he's been hearing may not be the true villain at play. Instead, it leads Peter to believe that his parents are the evil ones, responsible for the disappearance and death of a trick-or-treater years earlier, and sealing the voice — revealed to be Peter's sister — behind the walls. Amid the chaos, the only adult who seems to understand Peter's situation is his substitute teacher Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman). However, she struggles to help him thanks to his controlling and mysterious parents. It all boils over when Peter's sister convinces him that the only way for both of them to survive is for Peter to kill their parents before they do the same to him.