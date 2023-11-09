Netflix Developing New Fear Street Movie - With A Twist

It's a good time to be a fan of R.L. Stine. Last month, an eight-episode adaptation of his popular "Goosebumps" series debuted on Disney+ and Hulu, introducing the author's frightening imagination to a new generation of horror fans. Luckily, the spooky on-screen adaptations won't stop there, as Netflix is currently working on a brand new "Fear Street" movie that will cover new ground in the YA saga.

The first three "Fear Street" movies are set in 1994, 1978, and 1666, respectively, but they're connected by an overarching storyline involving the cursed town of Shadyside. However, Scott Stuber, Netflix's new Head of Film, told Collider that the next installment will be its own spooky entity. "Obviously, there's a lot of books," he said. "There's one standalone that we're working on right now that we're once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right, there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

Stuber didn't indicate which "Fear Street" book or books would inform the upcoming flick. However, it does present an opportunity for the filmmakers to delve deeper into Stine's original stories, as the first three movies aren't exactly authentic adaptations.